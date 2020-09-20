Arayik Haroutyunyan: First 3 TUMO Boxes to be installed in Karabakh this year

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan today posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Dear compatriots,

I am on a working visit to Yerevan ahead of Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia. Taking the opportunity, today I received Director of TUMO Center for Creative Technologies Marie Lou Papazian.

We had a very helpful discussion on expansion of the network of TUMO Centers in Artsakh and the installment of up to ten new TUMO Boxes in not only Stepanakert, but also the regions of Artsakh that will be linked to the TUMO hubs. Each TUMO Box will help create an opportunity to teach up to 320 students.

As agreed, the first three TUMO Boxes will be installed in the Ishkhanadzor village of Kashatagh region and in the centers of Karvachar and Hadrut regions this year.

For comparison, I would like to state that there are similar educational programs in Paris, Berlin, Moscow and other megapolises of the world.

Progressive and competitive youth are the future of Artsakh, and for this, our children need to have the best opportunities to participate in such educational programs.”

https://news.am/eng/news/603105.html