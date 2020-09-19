24,221 immovable historical and cultural monuments registered in Armenia

According to the data of 2019, a total of 24,221 monuments are included in the list of Armenia’s sate owned immovable historical and cultural monuments.

The data released by the Statistical Committee shows that 995 monuments are located in Yerevan. Gegharkunik Province is home to most of the monuments – 5,267.

Last year, 119 new objects were found, 106 of which received the status of a newly discovered monument.

