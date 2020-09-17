Levon Aronian, Sergey Movsisyan participate in Chess Bundesliga

The Bundesliga Championship Tournament has started on September 16 in Karlsruhe, Germany. The event has brought together some of the world top players – Fabiano Caruana, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Vishy Anand and Levon Aronian among them .
Eight teams are participating in the competition this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Armenian grandmasters Levon Aronian and Sergey Movsisyan represent Baden-Baden team. In the first round Aronian drew with Georg Meier in a game which Baden-Baden won over Deizisau.
