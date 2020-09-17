Events dedicated to 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence to be held with motto “Our Homeland”

This year, the festive events dedicated to the 29thanniversary of Independence of Armenia will be held with the motto “Our Homeland”, which symbolizes the idea of the unity of all Armenians and the common homeland. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the events will be held online on September 21.

Armenian Public Television will air concerts taped in different provinces of Armenia, stories of Armenians living in Armenia and abroad, videos showing Armenians expressing their wishes and sharing their dreams, as well as the greetings of people living near the border and the soldiers defending the border. Famous Armenian singers and musicians will perform in Armenia’s 10 provinces and Yerevan. There will also be a gala concert under the title “Our Armenians”. During the concert, Armenians around the world will send their renditions of any Armenian song. Among the famous Armenians will be Tigran Hamasyan, Ara Malikian, Garik Martirosyan and others.

The special issue of “Yerevan” magazine dedicated to Independence Day will be released on that day, summing up the major events that have taken place since independence, the developments in architecture, people’s stories, special photo archives and other major episodes from the life of the newly independent country. The audio recordings of the concerts taped in Armenia’s 10 provinces and Yerevan will be broadcast on the Public Radio of Armenia.

https://news.am/eng/news/602499.html