AYF Sardarabad Chapter’s ‘Boregs For Beirut’ Raises $1,100

LOS ANGELES – The Armenian Youth Federation Western United States’ West San Fernando Valley “Sardarabad” Chapter sold more than a 1,000 boregs as part of its “Boregs for Beirut” fundraiser, donating 100 percent of the proceeds to HyeAid Lebanon.

Members of the chapter volunteered to prepare, bake, package and deliver all of the boregs for the nearly one hundred orders that were received. Free contactless deliveries were provided for the ease and safety of all those who supported the fundraiser. In just one week, the chapter was able to fundraise $1,100.00 to help those affected by the explosion in the Port of Beirut, Lebanon.

“We could not ignore the Lebanese Armenian community in their time of need,” said Vana Bashian, one of the organizers of the fundraiser. “We were so proud to see the Armenian community stepping up to help Lebanon—and it was important for us to be a part of that,” she continued.

Orders came from all around the Greater Los Angeles area—including the San Fernando Valley, Glendale, Pasadena, Montebello, Burbank, and more. The combined support of all these communities show the strength and solidarity of the Armenian community in Los Angeles.

“It was nice to see the youth come together for this effort; our future is in good hands,” said Armenian Cultural Foundation member, Rafi Gurunian.

The chapter—and the AYF-WUS as a whole—continues to rally and fundraise for the Armenian cause, both in the homeland and in the diaspora. Recent efforts include programs such as With Our Soldiers, which supports the Armenian soldiers protecting our borders against Azerbaijani aggression, and the COVAID Armenia campaign, which aimed to alleviate the COVID-19 crisis in Armenia.

Founded in 1933, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) is the largest and most influential Armenian American youth organization. With chapters throughout the United States and affiliated organizations around the world, the AYF actively strives to advance the social, political, educational and cultural awareness of all Armenian youth.

http://asbarez.com/196813/ayf-sardarabad-chapters-boregs-for-beirut-raises-1100%E2%80%A8/