Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram account to protest hate speech

PanARMENIAN.Net – Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has said she is going to freeze her social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook for 24 hours on Wednesday, September 16 over the companies’ failure to tackle hate speech.

Criticising the companies for allowing the “spreading of hate”, Kardashian West is joining actors Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence, Sacha Baron Cohen and Mark Ruffalo by posting in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign.

Kardashian West said inaccurate social media posts have “a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy”.

She called on others to also suspend their accounts for 24 hours over the companies’ failure to tackle hate speech.

Kardashian West tweeted: “I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed.”

The Armenian-American beauty mogul also revealed that her brands – Smiks solutionwear line, KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance – will also be going dark on Instagram and Facebook.

Kardashian West has 188 million Instagram followers, while her Facebook page has been liked by more than 29 million people.

https://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/285159/