Armenia FM: We have seen elements of military presence of Turkey in Azerbaijan

In an interview with Egypt’s Nile TV, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said the following:

“There was an attempted aggression against Armenia across the Armenian-Azerbaijani border; it was a serious challenge to the peace process and to the stability in the region. All the countries in the world have been very careful not to stir further escalation apart from Turkey, which has taken a very one-sided approach. We’ve seen military elements of the military presence of Turkey in Azerbaijan, receiving news about recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters to be sighted to our region. So we cannot be indifferent to this policy of destabilization and aggressive policy, which is not welcomed.”

According to the minister, religious dialogue, mutual respect, living together and dialogue of civilizations represent an important part of our bilateral agenda with Egypt. “In our foreign policy this is one of the priorities of our foreign policy to promote tolerance, to promote protection of minorities, to protect religious dialogue and mutual respect,” he said.

