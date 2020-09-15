Shahan Kandaharian: Deepening crisis in Lebanon dealing blow to Armenian community

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Editor-in-Chief of Lebanon’s Aztag Armenian Daily Shahan Kandaharian said the crisis deepening in Lebanon following the blast in Beirut is dealing a blow to the Armenian community.

Kandaharian stated that Lebanon continues to receive humanitarian aid and activities are being carried out to renovate homes, including the homes of members of the Armenian community.

“I would especially like to mention that Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora provided major assistance,” he stated.

According to him, amid the dire psychological situation in Lebanon, there are opinions that the explosion in Beirut was organized, but this hasn’t been officially confirmed.

