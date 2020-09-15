Most of Armenia’s Independence Day celebrations will take place at online platform

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Most of the events dedicated to the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence will be held online and will be shown on TV because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On September 21 festive programs will be broadcast on the First Channel, Armen Khachatryan, head of the department of Information and Public Relations at the PM’s administration, told Armenpress.

“There will be numerous interesting archival videos, warm greetings by soldiers serving in the Army and performance by musicians in the beautiful sites of the country, and the annual award ceremony Hero of Our Times will take place in the Zvartnots historical-cultural museum-reserve. It will be held by keeping all anti-coronavirus rules”, he said.

On September 21, 2020, Armenia will celebrate the 29th anniversary of its Independence.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

