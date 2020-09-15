Armenian film “Chnchik” included in «New Currents” competition section of Busan international festival

A full-length feature “Chnchik” directed by Aram Shahbazyan is now included in the competition section of a «New Currents” competition section of Busan international festival, the National Cinema Center of Armenia (NCCA) reports. The film came a hard way all through the years and was finally released in 2019.

It is noted that Busan international festival is the most representative International Film Festival in Asia, which kicks off on October 21-30 and is prominent for its high aesthetic standards and refined film program. Overall the festival program includes 192 films from 68 countries.

The film is produced with the financial support of the NCCA .The film features

Lili Elbakyan, Hilda Ohan, Yura Kostanyan, Artur Papikyan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/15/Chnchik/2360532