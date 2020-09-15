$110,000 raised in Australia for Armenians in Lebanon

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Armenian-Australian community’s #BachigsForBeirut fundraiser has concluded, raising over AU$150,000 (US$110,000) for the Armenian community of Lebanon, which has committed to rebuilding following the devastating port explosion on August 4.

The #BachigsForBeirut appeal requested Facebook and electronic transfer donations from Armenian-Australians for one month.

The Facebook fundraiser raised $70,000, which was topped up by $48,000 in donations to the dedicated Armenian Relief Society of Australia bank account. In addition, the Kortian Family donated $35,000 to Beirut’s United Armenian College and the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Australia and New Zealand raised $18,000, bringing the total contribution from Armenian-Australians to over $171,000.

This total is on top of $30,000 raised by the Armenian Relief Society of Australia in March 2020.

