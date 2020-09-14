Armenia-US strategic dialogue session kicking off Monday

The second session in the framework of the Strategic Dialogue between the Armenia and the United States will launch Monday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has informed on Facebook.

“The meeting will summarize the implementation process of the agreements achieved during the previous session and will outline new priorities for the cooperation.

In compliance with precautionary measures related to COVID-19 pandemic, high level officials will convene virtually.

Information: The Strategic Dialogue between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America launched in May 2019 in Yerevan.

During the USASD, the delegations discussed cooperation on strategic reforms and promoting shared democratic values. Discussions also touched on global and regional security, law enforcement cooperation, US assistance to the RA aimed at supporting the reforms in RA. The sides also discussed the promotion of economic, scientific and cultural bilateral ties, the activization of people-to-people contact,” the respective statement also reads.

