Armenia first graders starting school Monday

The first graders in Armenia are starting school Monday, whereas the new school year for the rest of the students in the country will start Tuesday.

Due to the coronavirus, classes have been conducted remotely in Armenia for a long time.

It has now been decided to reopen the schools in the country, but they will operate with some COVID-19-safety-related restrictions.

https://news.am/eng/news/601936.html