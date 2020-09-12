Armenia Interpol bureau has new head

YEREVAN. – By the order of the Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan, Police Lieutenant Colonel Narine Hakobyan has been appointed Head of the Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) for Armenia.

This position had remained vacant after Ara Fidanyan was appointed Deputy Chief of Police.

We learned about Hakobyan’s appointment from the police.

Prior to this appointment, Narine Hakobyan held the position of Senior Detective for Special Cases at the Information Processing and Analysis Division of the Interpol NCB for Armenia.

