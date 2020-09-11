Museum of Mher Abeghian will be under renovation

Mher Abeghian Museum will be renovated and modernized at the initiative of the National Gallery of Armenia.

As the Gallery said in a statement, the new exhibition space of the Museum will open to public with new lighting in line with international standards, scientific explications and new exhibits.

Mher Abeghian Museum which is one of the branches of the National Gallery is in Vagharshapat and was established in 1990. It was based on paintings and graphic works dedicated to the native city by the artist.

