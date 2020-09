Armenia’s Aronian taking part in Champions Showdown: Chess 9LX

2020 Champions Showdown: Chess 9LX chess tournament starts on Friday in participation of Armenian GM Levon Aronian, the Chess Federation of Armenia reports.

The tournament also features Garry Kasparov, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Hikaru Nakamura, Leinier Domínguez Pérez, Wesley So, Peter Svidler and Alireza Firouzja.

The matches will be played in Chess 960 style, also known as Fischer Random, with a $150,000 prize fund.

The first round of Champions Showdown: Chess 9LX starts at 10pm Yerevan time.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/11/Aronian-Champions-Showdown-Chess-9LX/2359236