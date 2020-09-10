The Ecumenical Patriarchate decides on the canonization of Fr. Gervasios Paraskevopoulos

56 years have passed since his death, on 30.6.1964 as well as 6 years since the recovery of his holy relics on 29.6.2014, which are now kept in a special space inside the Church of Saint Paraskevi in Sychaina, Patras.

The relevant file prepared by the Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Patras was sent last year to the competent Committee of the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece. It is worth noting that it has been approved and has already been sent and is in the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, which will have the final word for the sanctification of Fr. Gervasios Paraskevopoulos.

The whole process has been undertaken by the Special Committee of the Ecumenical Patriarchate which, after a thorough audit, will make its relevant proposal at the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate with the Patriarch Bartholomew to have the last word. The Holy Synod meets once a month and it is possible that in one of Its next meetings will have the result for the Ordination of Gervasios Paraskevopoulos from Patras.

There has already been information that with the possibility of the decision of his Ordination, the Patriarch Bartholomew will come to the Apostolic Metropolis of Patras. The Metropolis is on standby so that the proper preparations can be made and the visit of the Patriarch can be crowned with success.

Source: Patrastimes

