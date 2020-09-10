Henrikh Mkhitaryan among 30 most valuable players to move on a free transfer – Public Radio of Armenia

Henrikh Mkhitaryan among 30 most valuable players to move on a free transfer

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among the 30 most valuable players to move to a new club on a free transfer. The list has been compiled by Givemesport.com.

Robert Lewandowski tops the list. According to Transfermarkt, the Poland international was worth €50m at the time he moved from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich.

Stefan de Vrij moved from Lazio to Inter in 2018 when he was worth €40m.

German Leon Goretzka is third on the list. He left Schalke to Bayern Munich in 2018, when Tranfermarkt valued him €40m.

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal to Juventus, 2019, €40m) and Michael Ballack (Bayern Munich to Chelsea, 2009, €35m) are also in the top ten.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who moved from Arsenal to Roman this year, is 28th on the list. Transfermarkt puts his current value at €20m.

