Merited Armenian artist awarded First Degree Medal for Services to Homeland on 90th birth anniversary

Today marks the 90thbirth anniversary of merited artist and director of photography Levon Atoyants. By the mediation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and by the decree of President Armen Sarkissian, the merited artist has been awarded the First Degree Medal for Services to the Homeland, which Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan and Deputy Minister Ara Khzmalyan granted to him along with a monetary reward this evening, as reported the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

Congratulating Atoyants on his 90th birth anniversary and highly appreciating his merit in the history of Armenian cinema and his posture as an intellectual, Minister Harutyunyan stressed that several generations of young professionals acquired professional skills thanks to the efforts and unconditional dedication of Levon Atoyants.

