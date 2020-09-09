Merdinian School Starts Virtual Academic Year 2020-2021 • MassisPost

SHERMAN OAKS — C&E Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School opened its doors for the 2020-2021 academic year under different circumstances to abide with the rules imposed by the State of California following the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual opening ceremony was held on August 24 at 8:30 in the morning.

Mrs. Lena Ekmekjian, Religion department chair, opened the ceremony with the American and Armenian pledges, recited by two 8th graders, the Lord’s Prayer, and a video clip including messages from the faculty, staff, and students.

Mrs. Ekmekjian was followed by the principal, Mrs. Lina Arslanian, who welcomed all returning and new students as well as the faculty and staff. After her warm message, she introduced the faculty and the staff. She expressed her hope to see in-person instruction in the near future, despite the training and the preparedness of the faculty for virtual instructions. The principal, then, invited the newly elected chairlady of the School Board, Mrs. Tsoler Oukayan, who after welcoming the big family of Merdinian School, thanked all those who tirelessly worked during the summer months for the new academic year with its new and unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19. Mrs. Oukayan ended her address by wishing all a productive and a successful academic year.

On the same day, the Preschool opened its doors in-person on our campus. Mrs. Marijan Kevorkian, the preschool director, along with the Pre-k I and Pre-k II teachers greeted and welcomed in person our three and four years old students. It is worth noting that the preschool is following the guidelines set forth to fight COVID-19 by limiting the number of students in a classroom and the use of masks and daily temperature checks.

Established in 1982, the C. & E. Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School is the only Armenian Evangelical School in the United States. The school offers a broad-based curriculum that fosters academic excellence, high moral values, and spiritual enrichment in the Armenian Evangelical tradition. The school strives to create a safe and nurturing environment where every student receives personal attention to become a successful and responsible individual. For more information, please contact Principal Arslanian at 818.907.8149.

Massis Post