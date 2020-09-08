Yerevan to have 2008 March 1 memorial

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council approved the installation of a memorial in honor of the 2008 March 1 victims.

The memorial will be installed at the Children’s Park near the St. Gregory the Illuminator and Zakiyan intersection.

During the City Council session the councilors held a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the unrest.

Earlier the government had allocated 2 million drams to the Yerevan City Hall for the designing works.

The design of artist Albert Vardanyan was awarded the project in an open tender.

March 1 colloquially refers to the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, when 10 people- including two police officers- died in clashes between protesters and security forces.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1027038/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=626aae16cdb048de5fe9e54edcaf511d1c60a1d1-1599594605-0-AVY05OqqSAiKmi1cl9nMxDo3e7Jgrn2jPapxAFLn83y_HmZ-J9jj7OQ3KoPzhuhvY3apHiWhmlzgwbtXFvj7VRjmoaheQhq9E5kNkYC4JsjAgfML1WvLM6pS-4fhYvp0f_nheynATvISPFQCGKyxmB9eNNzeOa86227SELYkUJ7RVNtfVcPtGPrk7_X0Yjt3B4CcUHf_eaEpd-a48PJ7iQS3ZEiy8XgB0CmqoW5n3bWgZjxKkC-JLnPGXztBV-t4SmFEMeYZG1GeAo-kG5k-NQx2o58x8ZobCWh22CILjWABL1lgGIsllg_th6Vm60-ZAzj-X5Hh9ZacU_GyCoFBpdzisZHz-NU2or4r0dmFl4GD