Yerevan Council of Elders sets privileges for Lebanese-Armenians

During today’s session, the Council of Elders of Yerevan decided to set privileges to ease the burden of Lebanese-Armenians who have moved or intend to move to Yerevan.

The legal representatives of those Lebanese-Armenians and Lebanese-Armenian individual entrepreneurs can benefit from the zero rate for all local duties set for the year 2020. Member of the Council of Elders of Yerevan Gayane Melkonyan explained that nearly 1,200 Lebanese-Armenians have moved to Yerevan since the day of the explosion that took place in Beirut, and 300-400 have either returned to Lebanon or left for abroad. “A few hundred of our compatriots currently live in Yerevan,” she added.

https://news.am/eng/news/601107.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=125381d0177b6e1ee6905dc996a8187ec1e4ec81-1599595530-0-AR8EIwKuXHguo_X5BRAJv1jaaTFhRaDe3t6ZcGCZ_TfmYWMLWIRaDEk6B6ndo50_NDJByzUgAZKGPgymm3hVvb951xe0fWi4bTIp-bXEmdizTjbPOOxiMhi1VnEquz51KMVDDrKDyxHa5ILSnr27gHrWYEwQA3DMQnsoeDW5zIdxzOSXqexVMX0om3PgbLVg7Yyvy_FbfVN4LOAfLeRMLRjRg13TyCBdaKVgTeMDO_5wuRjN2zXfe2LxlGCi9skwD4LpakhNyQHzDKOTewAfpTdyx4lqoUAtjDhG4024bxagIDqIOzSvaoGR1sg7800M70Rkavpv9dO6KQQVaa6AUf15o0YBop8wPtgJGFw3CYOa