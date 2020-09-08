Armenian Virtual Bridge program participants to study Silicon Valley

YEREVAN. – The online courses of the first stage of the Accelerator of the Armenian Virtual Bridge program have started, according to the Ministry of High Technological Industry of Armenia.

These eight-week courses will be held at the Armenian Virtual College platform. During this time, leading Silicon Valley specialists and investment firms’ directors, lecturers from the world’s top universities, and the founders of some of the most renowned companies will conduct hands-on training and provide professional advice for the participants in these courses.

During the first few weeks, participants will explore the Silicon Valley’s ecosystem and business models, and how to start and develop startups, and how the activities had begun in Silicon Valley.

Also, the participating companies will gain business planning skills.

