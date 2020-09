Armenia defeats Estonia in football match 2:0

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s national football team defeated Estonia’s team by 2:0 at the second qualifying round of the UEFA Nations League.

The match took place at Yerevan’s Vazgen Sargsyan Republic Stadium.

Armenia’s national team made the first victory under new head coach Joaquin Caparros.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

