7th Byurakan International Summer School kicks off

The 7th Byurakan International Summer School (7BISS) for Young Astronomers has kicked of in Armenia. Due to the unprecedented international situation with the virus pandemic this year the Summer School has decided to host the 7BISS online. The event will still take place from September 7 to 12.

As the Byurakan Observatory said in a statement, this time BISS focuses on Data Science and it is entitled “Astronomy and Data Science”, as it will be followed by a Symposium “Astronomical Surveys and Big Data 2” (ASBD-2, 14-18 Sep 2020). During the school the students will have lectures and practical tutorial sessions on Astronomical Surveys, Digitization of astronomical data, Astronomical Catalogues, Databases and Archives, Astrostatistics and Astroinformatics, Big Data in Astronomy and Virtual Observatory tools. The first ASBD in 2015 was very successful with participation of representatives of large surveys, VO projects and computer scientists and we will continue with its update in 2020. Active students that will propose talks for ASBD-2 meeting, will be also invited to participate in it and stay in Byurakan for the second week as well.

In addition, on 18 Sep 2020, the Official Award Ceremony of Viktor Ambartsumian International Science Prize 2020 will be held.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/07/Byurakan-International-Summer-School/2355952