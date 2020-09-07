50 children were provided with computers in the frames of “The power of 1 dram” initiative

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Everything has started from one dram: IDBank and Idram have summed up the first phase of the initiative “The power of 1 dram”.

As announced, during the period between June 5 and August 23, the companies have been transferring 1 dram to the initiative from their own funds for each payment, made through Idramapp and website, IDBanking.am online platform, via Bank and Idram terminals.

As a result, AMD 5 million 34 thousand 750 was gathered, which made possible getting computers for distance learning for the pupils of the villages of frontier and high mountainous districts. Herewith, IDBank has allocated an additional amount, which gave an opportunity to purchase 50 computers in accordance with the standards of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

On International charity day representatives of the company handed over a part of the computers to the Ministry of Education in order to provide them to the children of frontier villages of Tavush.

As Artashes Torosyan, general education department expert of the Ministry of Education said, this is a big investment in the future: “Each investment in general education returns with big results, so maybe you help a pupil who will do a great job in the Armenian banking system” – mentioned Artashes Torosyan.

The rest of the computers were provided to the children of the mountainous villages of Lori province.

Rafael Harutyunyan, the head of the education, culture, sport department of the regional administration of Lori province emphasized the fact that in the frames of “The power of 1 dram” initiative the computers will be provided to the children who will start the year remotely. “We have conducted a needs assessment and found out that 37 children from the mountainous villages will not go to school but they do not have appropriate equipment to participate in distance learning. Now through the schools the equipment will be provided to the beneficiary children and this will ensure the continuity of their education” – said Rafael Harutyunyan.

As Gor Amiryan, the head of the Marketing department of Idram mentioned, they are especially happy that the computers got the children who needed them most. “In fact, this way we were able to provide the continuity of the education for these children. This is a result reached by an initiative of two companies and thanks to the good will of thousands of clients, and we really appreciate it” – said Gor Amiryan.

The head of the Communication unit of IDBank, Tatevik Vardevanyan mentioned, the initiative of “The power of 1 dram” goes on. “The first program is already a reality, and we had an opportunity to make sure that one dram which seems symbolic, can actually solve a real problem. Our next program is also inspiring as it has an environmental focus: considering the fact that this year there was a fire in the park near Tsitsernakaberd, causing great damage to the environment, the amount of “one drams” gathered in the period from August 24 to September 30 will be aimed at planting trees specifically around the memorial complex of Tsitsernakaberd” – mentioned Tatevik Vardevanyan.

Companies urge to continue making payments through Idram application, IDBanking.am platform, Idram.am website, IDBank and Idram terminals and remind that everything starts from one dram.

