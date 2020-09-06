Annual Divine Liturgy held at Akhtamar’s Surb Khach Armenian Church (video) – Public Radio of Armenia

The annual Divine Liturgy was held at Surb Khach (Holy Cross) Armenian Church on Akhtamar Island in Lake Van on Sunday.

Participation in this year’s service was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A 25-member delegation accompanied the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan, who presided over the ceremony.

Religious services were resumed in the church in 2010 after a 95-year hiatus.

The church was built between 915 and 921 A.D. by architect Bishop Manuel under the sponsorship of Gagik I Artsruni of the Kingdom of Vaspurakan.

The church was abandoned after the Armenian Genocide of 1915. The building’s restoration began in 2005 and opened as a museum two years later.

