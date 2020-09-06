🇦🇲 Armenia will take part in Junior Eurovision 2020 and Eurovision 2021

Tom Ryan

Booking their tickets to Warsaw and Rotterdam!

Armenian broadcaster ARMTV has announced that it will take part in the two upcoming Eurovision events – the 2020 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Warsaw and the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

They are the 14th country to confirm their participation at Junior Eurovision, while they join 29 other countries in announcing their intention to take part in Eurovision 2021. The news was announced as part of the broadcaster’s new season of programming.

With a full list of participating countries usually announced in July, Armenia’s confirmation comes late in the game with just over two months left until the contest. The contest will be held in Poland for the second time in a row. Last year in Gliwice, Karina Ignatyan represented Armenia at the contest with “Colours of Your Dream”. They finished in ninth place – their joint lowest ever result at the contest.

From a usually successful country, the past two results – both ninth-place finishes – have come as a surprise and Armenia will no doubt want to turn the tide on their results this year. In the past, they have finished in the top three seven times – including one win in 2010.

With confirmation of their participation from the Armenian Head of Delegation, David Tserunyan, the next question is: will Athena Manoukian return to Eurovision in 2021? After first expressing her interest to take part in the contest in July 2019, she went onto win Depi Evratesil 2020 with all but one set of full marks from the jury.

Following the contest’s cancellation in March, there has been no word on whether Athena will be given another chance to represent Armenia next year. It wouldn’t be the first time that the Armenian act was selected internally. In fact, their most recent internal selection was Srbuk in 2019.

Since joining the contest in 2006, Armenia have failed to impress the fans as much as in the junior contest, and have so far never made the top three. They earned their best result – 4th place – in 2008, and again in 2014. We will have to wait and see whether Athena will be invited back next year.

Are you happy that another country will “move the world” in Warsaw? What about Eurovision? Would you like to see Athena return?

https://escxtra.com/2020/09/06/armenia-eurovision-confirmation/?fbclid=IwAR2fNJciDh49j-j6_dhGT1VYdFcrQefqCotUnbnEllBs7F7MeLSlqqu1f5k