Mkhitaryan explains why joining Roma was “the right decision”

PanARMENIAN.Net – Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has only recently joined Roma from Arenal, has explained why leaving the Premiere League for Serie A was “the right decision” and why “football in Italy is underrated.”

Following his loan spell, the Armenia international terminated his Gunners contract by mutual consent to join the Giallorossi as a free agent.

“I always had it in my mind to play well and to help the team and then, at the end of the season, to see if we could get an agreement between myself, Roma and Arsenal to be able to stay here on a permanent basis,” he told the official Roma website, according to Football Italia.

“I’m very happy to be here now. I think I made a good decision, the right decision for myself and my career, and I’m looking forward to another season here.”

The 31-year-old has played in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, in England with Manchester United and Arsenal.

He believes football in Italy is underrated.

“Before I came here I was listening to a lot of people who would say the league is not good enough, the teams are not good enough… but I can say they are totally wrong. From the first game I had, against Sassuolo, I realised that Italian football is more than people talk about.

“I was really impressed with the quality of the players, even at the lower teams they have some great players. And all the teams want to have the ball, they want to attack, they are not only defending and waiting for the opponents to make mistakes. Instead, they are trying to play football, to enjoy the game and win some points.

“For me it was really impressive, because I wasn’t expecting such a good level of football from all the teams. I am enjoying playing football here in Italy and I feel good playing against all the different teams.”

