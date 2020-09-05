Armenian MOD representatives visit family of officer captured in Azerbaijan

Armenian defense ministry representatives have visited a family of officer Gurgen Alaverdyan captured in Azerbaijan.

Gurgen Alaverdyan got lost and was captured in Azerbaijan at the end of August under unfavorable weather conditions.

During the meeting, Avetisyan inquired about the socio-economic situation and health of family members and assured that within the competence of the defense ministry, everything possible will be done to solve the issues, the MOD reported.

He noted that work is underway to clarify the circumstances of how Gurgen Alaverdyan ended up in Azerbaijan, as well as to ensure the procedures based on his status.

