2 accused in Armenia alcohol poisoning case taken into custody for 2 months

The accused in the case of alcohol poisoning – a resident of Armavir Arshak Arshakyan and a resident of Ararat Artur Poghosyan – were taken into custody for two months, Arshakyan’s lawyer Artur Poghosyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Arshak Arshakyan’s lawyer said that his client does not accept charges.

A court hearing is currently underway on the motion for the arrest of Ashot Hovsepyan, the accused is absent, as he contracted the coronavirus and was hospitalized.

From August 31 to September 2, 14 people have died and 38 cases of poisoning were recorded in Armavir, Kotayk, and Yerevan.

