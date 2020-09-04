The Ecumenical Patriarch honors his predecessors

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew went to the Holy Monastery of Valoukli yesterday, September 3, where he officiated Trisagion for the rest of the souls of the pioneers Anthimus V and Anthimus VI, whose graves are in the Patriarchal Cemetery in the Monastery.

Also, on the same day, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew went to the Community of Holy Transfiguration Kandilli, as every year around this time, to perform a Trisagion on the tomb of one of His predecessors, the Patriarch Anthimus, who rests in the courtyard of the Temple.

The Patriarch was accompanied on this visit by the Metropolitan Emmanuel of France and the Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

On the occasion of His visit, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and his companions were guided to the thoroughly renovated Church, toured the courtyard, visited the community hall and were informed about the works carried out at the Historical Sanctuary of Panagia Gioksou, by the President of the Community Giannis Demirtzoglou and the County Treasurer of the Community Mairi Zorlou.

The meeting was attended by University professors, the architect of the projects Muhittin Aykut and Emine verim-Eskiköy.

