Yerevan Cup Chess competition to be held for the first time

Ahead of the Independence Day of Armenia, the Yerevan Chess Federation is organizing “Yerevan Cup” chess tournament which will be continuous.

As the Federation said in a statement, the fist round of the tournament is slated for September 5 on lichess.org online platform through Arena system. The second round as well as the semifinals and the final match will be played by September 21.

The best 8 players will compete for the title of the winner at Tigran Petrosyan Chess House. The Competition is open to both beginners and grandmasters. Applications to participate in the tournament should be submitted to Yerevan Chess Federation team at https://lichess.org/team/yerevan-chess-federation.

The Prize fund of the tournament is 1,800.000 AMD. The winner will also take the Cup, the main trophy of the tournament.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/03/Yerevan-Cup-Chess/2354133