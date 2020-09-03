President Sarkissian talks to Armenia’s National Hero, doctor Hrayr Hovakimyan – Public Radio of Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with honored doctor, heart surgeon Hrayr Hovakimyan, who was recently awarded the title of National Hero of the Republic of Armenia and the Order of the Motherland.

President Sarkissian congratulated the first doctor to be honored with the title of the National Hero and wished him health and new success.

The President praised the services rendered by Hrayr Hovakimyan to the homeland and the people, his dedicated humanitarian work as a heart surgeon, which helped save a number of lives.The President of the Republic said Hrayr Hovakimyan’s arrival in Armenia about three decades ago was memorable. He pointed to the opening of the Department of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at Nork-Marash Medical Center in Yerevan in 1993, as well as the establishment of the 1996, the Department of Cardiac Surgery for Adults in 1996.

Thanks to Dr. Hovakimyan’s activities in Armenia, many children have received a second life, the President said. He noted that the title of National Hero of Armenia awarded to Hrayr Hovakimyan is also a word of gratitude from those children and their families.

The doctor said that his main goal today is to pass on his knowledge and experience to the younger generation, so that young, educated, skilled professionals can ensure the continuous development and success of the department.

The President voiced hope that in the near future he would have the opportunity to meet with him in Yerevan to present the highest award in person.

