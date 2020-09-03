Edgar Baghdasaryan’s ‘Lengthy Night’ to screen at Parana International Films Festival

“Lengthy Night” (Erken Kisher), a film by Armenian director Edgar Baghdasaryan, is set to screen at the Parana International Films Festival (PIFF) of Argentina scheduled for 4-8 September.

The film has been included in the Official Selection 2020 of the film festival, the National Cinema Center of Armenia reported.

The historical drama produced by Yerevan’s Sharm Holding pivots around three stories set across a thousand years of Armenian history, where an unusual and attractive stone is the common thread.

Beginning in the 21st century, with a story about a couple whose relationship is under stress, the film goes back in time to the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and far into the country’s distant past in the early 11th century to create three self-contained stories of human strife.

Opening with the contemporary story of a couple driving aimlessly around Yerevan at night, venting their frustrations with a scene that includes the husband picking up a prostitute, while his wife sits furiously in the car, “Lengthy Night” touches upon the tragedies of Armenia’s past, the memory of which continue to hold the country together as a nation to this day.

The film starring Shant Hovhannisyan, Samvel Grigoryan, Luiza Nersisyan and Babken Chobanyan, won best film honors and five other awards, including for best script, cinematography and director, at Armenia’s Anahit National Awards Ceremony in 2019.

