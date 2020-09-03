Armenian Version Of Change.org Is Launched

“An important tool for e-democracy and participatory governance, the single electronic platform for petitions, has been launched [in Armenia] with the e-petition.am or the Armenian lettered հանրագիր.հայ domains; this is the Armenian version of change.org,” Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

He added that through these e-petitions, people can submit their proposals, or report on the correction of the shortcomings of Armenian state bodies and officials. “The government will follow with great attention and be attentive towards all this,” Tigran Avinyan said.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/86274/armenian-version-of-changeorg-is-launched.html