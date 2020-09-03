Armenian national team leaves for North Macedonia for UEFA Nations League match

The Armenian national team and the Armenian football delegation left for Skopje on Thursday. As part of the UEFA Nations League C league group matches our team will play against North Macedonia on September 5.

As the Football Federation reported earlier, Head coach Joaquin Caparros called up 23 players as part of the preparation. Gevorg Ghazaryan and Sargis Adamyan are not available to join the team due to injuries, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is absent being on vacation.

