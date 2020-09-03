Armenia records 38 cases of alcohol poisoning in 4 days

YEREVAN. – The victims of the cases of alcohol poisoning in Armenia are receiving treatment at various medical facilities in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

From Monday to Thursday at noon, 38 cases of alcohol poisoning—25 of which from Armavir Province, 12 from Yerevan, and one from Kotayk Province—have been recorded in Armenia.

Also, 14 related deaths were registered.

As a result of the epidemiological examination, it was found out that the probable source of the alcohol poisoning of the victims in Armavir Province was the use of non-factory-produced vodka obtained from one place, and most of the victims of the cases in Yerevan had used medical alcohol as a vodka substitute.

Epidemiological examinations are still in progress to determine the type of alcohol poisoning of the other victims.

