Armenia brothers set new Guinness World Record (PHOTOS)

Brothers Yuri and Artur Sakunts from Charentsavan, Armenia, on Wednesday set another world and Guinness World Records in Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh); the Charentsavan city hall informed about this on its Facebook page.

“Yuri Sakunts moved a car weighing 4 ton 100kg, pulling with his teeth in a hand stand.

And Artur Sakunts managed to move a bus weighing 12 tons, pulling with his teeth.

AR [Artsakh Republic] President Arayik Haroutyunyan, RA NA [Republic of Armenia National Assembly] President Ararat Mirzoyan, AR State Minister Grigori Martirosyan, (…) and other officials were present at the event.

Professional athletes and multiple record holders Sakunts brothers dedicated the new record to the day of the declaration of the Artsakh Republic,” the Charentsavan Municipality added.

