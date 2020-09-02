US Open: Serena Williams to play with Margarita Gasparyan

Tennis star Serena Williams defeated her compatriot Kristie Ahn in the first round of the US Open.

It was the 38-year-old American’s 102nd victory in the US Open singles, which is a record. With that figure, Serena surpassed the legendary American Chris Evert, who had 101 victories, Bleacher Report said.

In the second round of the US Open, Serena Williams will play against Margarita Gasparyan from Russia.

Serena Williams is a five-time winner of the US Open.

