MFA: 300 Armenian families in Syria received financial assistance

The Armenian government has provided a financial assistance worth a total of 100 thousand USD to needy families residing in Syria, Spokeswoman at the foreign ministry Anna Naghdalyann told reporters on Wednesday at a briefing.

In Naghdalyan’s words, the beneficiary families live in Damascus and other regions of the country.

Another 4,750 Armenian-Syrian families will receive assistance in the coming future, Naghdalyan informed.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/02/MFA/2353314