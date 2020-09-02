24 Diaspora Specialists Begin Working in Armenian Government

Diaspora specialists from around the began working for the Armenian government Tuesday as part of the iGorts initiative kicked off by Armenia’s High Commission for Diaspora Affairs.

The program has brought together 24 Diaspora Armenians from Canada, the United States, Denmark, Russia, Lebanon, France, Norway, Israel, the Netherlands, and China who are weathering restrictive conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic to provide their expertise in various government agencies.

Zareh Sinanyan, Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, welcomed the participants of the program during a gathering on Tuesday, expressing hope that they will have an unparalleled work experience in the homeland.

The director of the “Depi Hayk” foundation Sevan Kabakian and the co-founder of the “Repat Armenia” foundation Vartan Marashlyan briefed the participants on the peculiarities of the work in the government agencies of Armenia and gave practical advice for rapid integration into the environment.

Due to COVID-19 and limited air travel, the remaining program participants will arrive in Armenia at a later date.

A total of 100 Diaspora professionals from across the globe will be placed in over 20 different ministries/offices in Armenia for one year under the iGorts program initiated and financed by the High Commissioner’s Office.

