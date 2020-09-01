Official ceremony of canonization of four new saints at Ecumenical Patriarchate

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the signing ceremony of the Patriarchal and Synodal Acts of inclusion of four new saints in the liturgical calendar of the Orthodox Church, which took place at Patriarchal Cathedral of Saint George on Monday, August 31.

The Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod, Archimandrite Ioakeim, read the Patriarchal and Synodal Acts of canonization of the Holy Fathers of Mount Athos, Monk Daniel Katounakiotis, Monk Iosif Isichastis and Hieromonk Efraim Katounakiotis, as well as Metropolitan Kallinikos of Edessa and Pella. Afterwards, the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Synodal Hierarchs signed the acts.

© Nikos Manginas / Ecumenical Patriarchate

© Nikos Manginas / Ecumenical Patriarchate

© Nikos Manginas / Ecumenical Patriarchate

https://orthodoxtimes.com/official-ceremony-of-canonization-of-four-new-saints-at-ecumenical-patriarchate/?fbclid=IwAR11Q5AcTWniRUWuSJCHGrHm6MrLQ0fVcwZ3kbcbMrTzEBm4jC2C6XMnPok