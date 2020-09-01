New composition of Holy Synod of Ecumenical Patriarchate

The new composition of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate was announced today, September 1. More specifically, the following hierarchs were appointed as members of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate from 1/9/2020 until 28/2/2021:

Ioannis of Pergamos

Athinagoras of Mexico

Ambrosios of Karpathos and Kasos

Apostolos of Militos

Theoliptos of Iconium

Andreas of Arkalochori, Kastelli and Viannos

Paisios of Leros, Kalymnos and Astypalaia

Cleopas of Sweden and all Scandinavia

Maximos of Selyvria

Makarios of Australia

Kyrillos of Imvros and Tenedos

Maximos of Switzerland

