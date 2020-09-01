The new composition of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate was announced today, September 1. More specifically, the following hierarchs were appointed as members of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate from 1/9/2020 until 28/2/2021:
- Ioannis of Pergamos
- Athinagoras of Mexico
- Ambrosios of Karpathos and Kasos
- Apostolos of Militos
- Theoliptos of Iconium
- Andreas of Arkalochori, Kastelli and Viannos
- Paisios of Leros, Kalymnos and Astypalaia
- Cleopas of Sweden and all Scandinavia
- Maximos of Selyvria
- Makarios of Australia
- Kyrillos of Imvros and Tenedos
- Maximos of Switzerland
https://orthodoxtimes.com/new-composition-of-holy-synod-of-ecumenical-patriarchate/
