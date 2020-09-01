Message of Congratulations from the Catholicos of All Armenians on the Day of Knowledge

From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin we extend Our Pontifical blessings on the occasion of Day of Knowledge, congratulating all the devotees of education – teachers, and students.

For centuries, our people have lived with a sense of love and respect towards knowledge and education, preserved it despite all trials, passed it on to us as a priceless heritage, which has become one of the guarantees of our longevity.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak all over the world, our educational institutions have faced many challenges and difficulties.

We extend our prayers to Almighty God that the new academic year will start unhindered and our children will be filled with new hopes, an unyielding spirit and unwavering diligence, so that knowledge and understanding, spiritual and moral values continue to be key and fundamental in the life of our people.

We pray that our Lord grants success to the learning process of our students, supports our beloved teachers and faculty of the educationional institutions in their sacred and responsible title and mission.

May the grace, love and mercy of Our Lord Jesus Christ be with all of you. Amen

With blessings,

HIS HOLINESS KAREKIN II

CATHOLICOS OF ALL ARMENIANS

SUPREME PATRIARCH

