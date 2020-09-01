Armenian national team starts training camp

The Armenian national football team started a training camp ahead of UEFA Nations League C league group 2 matches against North Macedonia and Estonia, the Football Federation reports.

According to the source, the team started the trainings on September 1 at the FFA Technical Center. The players underwent tests before the training.

As reported earlier, Head coach Joaquin Caparros called up 23 players as part of the preparation. Gevorg Ghazaryan and Sargis Adamyan are not available to join the team due to injuries, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is absent being on vacation.

