Armenia Wine factory launches purveyance of grapes

Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan today visited Aragatsotn Province to follow the launch of purveyance of grapes at Armenia Wine Company’s factory and to learn about the digitized system for control over purveyance.

The minister, with the accompaniment of co-founder of the company Vahagn Mkrtchyan, toured the factory and was introduced to the company’s production capacities, technologies and investment programs. The company has an enlargement plan and recently received a privilege for customs clearance for raw material and equipment from the government.

During the tour, the parties discussed the special conditions provided to processing companies within the scope of the 24th measure for neutralization of the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister was thoroughly presented to the procedure for acceptance, weighing and registration of grapes and quality supervision, and the automated system for control over purveyance was tested.

“Today Armenia Wine factory launched the regular purveyance of grapes. This is a unique day for winemakers, and Armenia Wine has already established a tradition according to which the purveyance of grapes begins with the blessing of grapes,” Vahagn Mkrtchyan and added that, overall, the factory envisages purveying 6-7,000 tons of grapes this year.

Summing up the results of the visit, Deputy Minister Arman Khojoyan stated the following: “Such visits will be ongoing throughout the purveyance period so that we see how applicable the toolkit is and what difficulties emerge.”

