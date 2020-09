Armenia, France ambassadors visit Komitas monument in Paris

PARIS. – Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian, and French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote on Tuesday paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the statue of Komitas in Paris, which was desecrated with a denial inscription Monday, the Armenian embassy in France informed.

Monument to Komitas, symbol of Armenian Genocide, is desecrated in Paris

https://news.am/eng/news/599808.html