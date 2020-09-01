Archbishop of America informed Ecumenical Patriarch about progress of work at Ground Zero

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met Archbishop Elpidophoros of America who is in Constantinople.

The Archbishop of America informed, among others, the Ecumenical Patriarch, about the resumption of the reconstruction works of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at Ground Zero, as well as for the course of the pandemic in the USA and the initiatives of the Archdiocese of America for the relief of all those who have fallen ill with the coronavirus.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also received Svetoslav Yurash, member of the Ukrainian Parliament, together with his spouse Sophia Yurash, who introduced their newly enlightened son, Bartholomew-Elpidophoros, to the Ecumenical Patriarch, asking for his patriarchal wish and blessing.

Archimandrite Charalambos Nichev, who is in charge of the Ukrainian Community of Constantinople, represented the Ecumenical Patriarch at the baptism ceremony that took place a little earlier by the Archbishop of America. The Ecumenical Patriarch blessed the newly enlightened infant and congratulated the pious parents.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also met the Third Patriarchal Deacon, Alexandros, Bibliophylax of the Patriarchates, who paid his respects to the Ecumenical Patriarch and asked for the patriarchal wish and blessing on his name day.

