24 Diaspora specialists start working for Armenian Government – Public Radio of Armenia

Starting today 24 Diaspora Armenian experts are working for the Armenian Government. The specialists hail from Canada, Denmark, Russia, Lebanon, France, Norway, Israel, the Netherlands, and China. Even in the current conditions with the pandemic, circumstances did not prevent the experts from reaching Armenia.

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan greeted and welcomed the participants of the program, expressing hope that they will have an unparalleled work experience in the homeland.

The director of the “Depi Hayk” foundation Sevan Kabakian and the co-founder of the “Repat Armenia” foundation Vartan Marashlyan briefed the participants on the peculiarities of the work in the government agencies of Armenia and gave practical advice for rapid integration into the environment.

Due to COVID-19 and limited air travel, the remaining program participants will arrive in Armenia at a later date.

A total of 100 Diaspora professionals from across the globe will be placed in over 20 different ministries/offices in Armenia for one year under the iGorts program initiated and financed by the High Commissioner’s Office.

